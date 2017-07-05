Samsung Galaxy S8 Mini rumoured to be in the works

Samsung is building a mini version of its flagship Galaxy S8 that we could see launch as early as this summer, it has been reported.

Dubbed the Samsung Galaxy S8 Mini, the scaled down smartphone will be a deadringer for Samsung’s latest 2017 flagship phones, the Galaxy S8 and larger Galaxy S8 plus, with a few software and design tweaks to suit its miniature form-factor.

According to IT Home , the Chinese tech website that sparked the rumour, the Galaxy S8 Mini will feature a 5.3in touch display inside the same bodyshell design as the Galaxy S8, keeping the curved-edge design to retain that compact feel. The 18:5:9 wide-aspect ratio will stick, but there’s no word on the specific display spec.

Rather than the Snapdragon 835 that runs the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, the Galaxy S8 Mini will come with a Snapdragon 821 processor. It will also pack in 4GB of RAM and a modest 32GB of built-in storage. It will also have the same Iris Scanner featured in Samsung’s current flagship duo.

Samsung has typically offered no hint that the rumoured Galaxy S8 Mini is indeed in production – let alone whether it’ll get the summer release date that’s being bandied about. It hasn’t launched a mini version of any of its smartphones since it followed up the Galaxy S5 with the Galaxy S5 Mini, so it’ll be interesting to see what its diminutive newcomer will have to offer.

