Samsung Galaxy S8 loses out to Apple’s iPhone 7 for repairability

With every major smartphone release comes the inevitable iFixit teardown report, detailing how repairable (or not) your blower is. So how did the new Samsung Galaxy S8 fare?

The tinkerers at iFixit have finished cracking open the Galaxy S8 and have published their final findings about the repairability of Samsung’s latest flagship. Unfortunately it’s bad news, as the phone scored a meagre 4/10, with 10 being the easiest to repair.

So what went wrong? Well, while the battery can be replaced, tough adhesive and a glued-on rear panel makes it “unnecessarily difficult”, according to the report.

Then there are the front and back glass panels, which “double the crackability”, combined with strong adhesive on both that “makes it tough to access the internals” for a quick repair job.

Finally, iFixit notes that the curved screen means that replacing the front glass without destroying the display is “extremely difficult”.

The good news is that Samsung has actually improved things since last year. After all, the Galaxy S7 scored an even less impressive 3/10 in the teardown. However, the Galaxy Note 7 did manage to match the Galaxy S8’s 4/10 – before it started exploding, mind.

However, Samsung will be sad to hear that Apple’s latest iPhone 7 massively outstripped the Galaxy S8 in terms of repairability. In iFixit’s teardown for the Apple flagship last year, the phone was awarded a respectable 7/10, with the only major concern being the need for four different types of screwdrivers during repair. This may come as a shock to some, as Apple is regularly stereotyped as building tough-to-repair devices.

In any case, the repairability of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is likely to be a minor concern for many users. We were extremely impressed by the handset, and awarded the phone a top 5/5 score in our full review. We praised the handset’s awesome display, futuristic design, and stunning camera. Here’s Mobile Editor Max Parker’s verdict:

“The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a new beginning for flagship phones. It’s a gorgeous sliver of tech that utilises its power for extending the experience beyond the 5.8-inchd display, but manages to still be a phone that’s easy to use.”

The Samsung Galaxy S8 started shipping out to pre-order customers on April 19, 2017, and officially goes on sale in stores later this month.

How important is the repairability of a phone for you when making a purchase? Let us know in the comments.