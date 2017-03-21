Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks from all angles in two new colours

There’s been no shortage of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks to date, so this latest one shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Prolific tipster and journalist Evan Blass has posted an image depicting what appears to be the upcoming Galaxy S8 in two different colour options. These colours are reportedly called ‘Orchid Grey’ and ‘Black Sky’, although most people would call them purple and black. It’s not exactly clear how much ‘Black Sky’ will differ from the Galaxy S7’s ‘Black Pearl’, if at all.

We also get a chance to see the phone from four different angles, seemingly confirming a number of design tweaks we’ve been expecting to see.

Check it out:

This comes after another post by Blass the day before yesterday, where he also showcased the ‘Arctic Silver’ colour (and we saw a separate leak of a ‘Violet’ paint job):

As you can see, Samsung appears to have scrapped the Home button on the front of the phone, as rumoured. This means that much more of the handset’s front can be occupied by screen – this screen aesthetic supposedly going to be marketed as ‘Infinity Display’.

It’s also been rumoured that Samsung would be moving the fingerprint scanner to back of the phone, as is often the case with rival Android devices – like the new LG G6, for example. This is a departure from Samsung’s usual approach of simply embedding the sensor in the Home button on the front.

It’s not clear whether the phones depicted in the image are the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the larger Samsung Galaxy S8+. That’s because both size variants of the phone are purportedly set to feature ‘Edge’-style curved displays, an aesthetic previously reserved for the bigger of the two Samsung flagships.

Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy S8 on March 29, at a dedicated launch event in New York. Until then, take all leaks with due caution.

Related: iPhone 8 release date

What would you like to see from the Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.