The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the only phone that can display proper mobile HDR content, and has the “best performing” screen on any smartphone, apparently.

That’s according to DisplayMate, a company that lab tests screens to gauge their quality. The latest DisplayMate report focuses on the Galaxy S8, and the results are very impressive.

For a start, the Galaxy S8 is the only smartphone that’s been certified by the UHD Alliance for the Mobile HDR Premium standard. That means it’s capable of playing back true mobile HDR, or ‘High Dynamic Range’, content. HDR content is media that offers a wider colour gamut, as well as brighter whites and darker blacks. To display it properly, you need a screen that supports HDR – and the Galaxy S8 just does that.

Part of the reason why the Galaxy S8 is able to show HDR content is thanks to its record peak brightness. According to DisplayMate’s tests, the Galaxy S8 can achieve a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits, which “improves screen visibility in very high ambient light, and provides the high screen brightness needed for HDR”.

“In order to provide HDR, the Galaxy S8 has the required Digital Cinema DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, plus perfect blacks and an infinite contrast ratio from its OLED display, and a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits that is needed for High Dynamic Range,” the report continues, adding: "When Automatic Brightness is turned On, the Galaxy S8 produces up to a very impressive 1,020 nits in High Ambient Light, where high brightness is really needed.”

The report describes that Galaxy S8 as having “the brightest smartphone display” that DisplayMate has ever measured, boasting levels of brightness 19% higher than those seen on last year’s Samsung Galaxy S7.

DisplayMate adds that the Galaxy S8 also benefits from a built-in video processor that "allows it to provide an Expanded Dynamic Range for standard video content that produces an HDR-like effect”.

“The Galaxy S8 becomes the best performing smartphone display that we have ever lab-tested, earning DisplayMate’s highest ever A+ grade,” the report concludes.

We haven’t finished our Samsung Galaxy S8 review just yet, but we’ve been impressed with the phone so far. Stay tuned to TrustedReviews for the latest on the Galaxy S8.

