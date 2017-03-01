Samsung Galaxy S8 hands-on images follow press render leak

Hours after an official-looking render of the Samsung Galaxy S8 was posted online, a series of equally legit-looking hands-on photos are gracing the web.

BGR has purportedly obtained some relatively hi-res images showing Samsung’s latest forthcoming flagship from multiple angles.

The snaps line up pretty well with the render posted by Evan Blass, showing the phone’s button-less face and near edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display.

The images claim to show the regular Galaxy S8, which is expected to have a 5.8-inch display.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S8+ will have a much larger 6.2-inch display, but we’re yet to get an good look at that handset. Both of the curved displays are expected to feature Quad HD resolutions.

Recent speculation has also suggested they’ll both be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, boast 4GB of RAM and microSD capacity up to 2TB.

The images posted today don’t show the rumoured 12-megapixel dual camera array on the rear of the device, but BGR’s report claims it is there.

Samsung declined to unleash the Galaxy S8 range at MWC 2017 this week, but did announce an Unpacked event for March 29.

The device itself is expected to go on sale in April.

Are you already sold on the Galaxy S8 or does Samsung have some convinvcing to do after the Note 7 saga? Drop us a line below.