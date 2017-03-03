Samsung Galaxy S8 getting an ‘Infinity Display’? Almost definitely

Evidence that Samsung plans to introduce a display-dominated smartphone later this month is mounting.

Just three weeks before the big Galaxy S8 reveal, Samsung has applied to trademark the term ‘Infinity Display’ in the USA. According to the filing, the term an be applied to a range of different technologies, including smartphones, tablets, and OLED displays.

It’s a particularly telling leak, as it’s widely expected that Samsung will massively increase the screen-to-body ratio of the Galaxy S8 when compared to the Galaxy S7. Most reports to date suggest this will be achieved by scrapping the Home button and embedding its functionality within the display. This means that the top and bottom portion of the Galaxy S8’s bezel (when viewed from the front) will be significantly smaller than on previous models.

We’ve even seen a recent leak of what appears to be an official Galaxy S8 render posted to Twitter by journalist Evan Blass, seemingly confirming the upcoming design change:

It wouldn’t be particularly outrageous, either; LG has already adopted a very similar design with the LG G6. And Apple has long been rumoured to be plotting the exact same move with this year’s 10th anniversary iPhone – the iPhone 7S or iPhone 8, we’re not quite sure.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the term ‘Infinity Display’ will actually be applied to the Galaxy S8, so we’ll have to wait and see what Samsung formally announces later this month.

Samsung plans to announce the Galaxy S8 smartphone at a dedicated launch event in New York on March 29. It’s expected that the handset will go on sale at some point in April, with April 14 and April 21 both having been suggested as prospective on-sale dates.

What would you like to see from the Galaxy S8?