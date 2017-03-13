Samsung Galaxy S8 gets first TV ad as two new leaks emerge

As the Samsung Galaxy S8 reveal approaches, the number of pre-launch teasers and leaks is quickly ramping up – we’ve seen three already this morning.

The first is straight from the source: Samsung has aired its first TV advertisement for the Galaxy S8 on local South Korean television. It’s an early showing, considering that the phone’s big debut is still around three weeks away. Usually, we’d expect to see such an advertisement around a week before.

One strong theory comes from an anonymous industry analyst quoted by The Korea Herald, who claims the commercial is a bid to tackle the hype surrounding the new LG G6 smartphone: “Samsung’s rare move to release a TV ad for the Galaxy this early appears to [be an attempt to] keep LG from dominating the nation’s premium smartphone market before the S8 rollout.”

The second leak comes from generally reliable specialist blog Sammobile, which says it’s obtained an image of a battery designed for the Samsung Galaxy S8+. This larger handset has been rumoured to feature a 3,500mAh cell, which seems to be corroborated by the leaked snap.

This is a supposedly official render of the Galaxy S8

The cell also appears to have been designed by Samsung SDI (the company’s component division), and assembled in Vietnam. We’re also expecting Samsung to source batteries from Japan’s Murata Manufacturing Works.

Of course, we can’t actually verify this image, so take it with a pinch of salt. It would be fairly easy to create a phoney (excuse the pun) battery.

The third leak is a more reliable one: Samsung’s Galaxy S8 has received the China Compulsory Certification, which is one of the regulatory milestones a handset needs to pass before going on sale in China. We’ve already seen the phone pass through the USA’s FCC regulator, and we’re expecting to see handset make similar movements through China’s TENAA agency shortly too.

The latter leak doesn’t tell us much, other than the fact that the Galaxy S8 will have the model number SM-G9500, while the Galaxy S8+ will have the model number SM-G9550 – in China, anyway. Certification also means Samsung is probably very nearly ready to start selling the new handsets, which is good news for consumers.

Samsung plans to announce the Galaxy S8 on March 29, 2017 at a dedicated launch event in New York City. Unfortunately, the phone’s actual release date remains a mystery, with several dates in April – April 14, April 21, and April 28 included – all having been mooted.

Related: Best Android Phones

What would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.