Samsung Galaxy S8 gets a ‘dreamy’ new feature and it’s great news for Google

The Samsung Galaxy S8, the handset widely acclaimed as 2017’s best thus far, is now lending its support to Google’s Daydream VR platform.

Back in May, Google has promised S8 support would be coming to the flagship range this summer and, according to T-Mobile US, that day is now here.

AndroidPolice was the first to spot the feature in a new update pushed to the phone on July 8. The changelog for the DIGITS update, published on Monday, promises Daydream capability.

It reads: “DIGITS update, Qualcomm update for microphone fix, Bixby enhancements, Google Daydream capability, Various system improvements"

However, dispute the roll-out it doesn’t appear as if the feature is fully active yet.

The reporter Richard Gao was unable to download Daydream on his T-Mobile Galaxy S8+ from the Play Store. Side-loading the app informed him a ‘Daydream-ready phone is required’

Samsung has apparently done what it needs to do to prepare for Daydream. Now it seems we’re waiting on Google for the green light.

Daydream, announced in 2016, has struggled with limited support from Android handsets beyond the Pixel range.

Google describes Daydream-ready phones as being “built for VR with high-resolution displays, ultra smooth graphics and high-fidelity sensors,” meaning manufacturers need specific hardware to gain support.

The Moto Z and Moto Z Force and the Huawei 9 Pro are the only other mainstream handsets currently offering support for Google’s headset and VR ecosystem.

For what it's worth, the Galaxy S8 is still listed as 'coming soon' on the Daydream VR website.

Have you jumped on board with Daydream yet? How does it compare to other VR solutions you've sampled? Drop us a line in the comments below.