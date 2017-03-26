Samsung Galaxy S8 exposed in biggest leak yet? Full specs teased

With the Samsung Galaxy S8 launch now just days away, we’re seeing a major influx of leaks.

The latest leak appears to have revealed almost everything you’d want to know about Samsung’s next flagship smartphone(s). It comes courtesy of WinFuture, a tech blog with a decent track record for mobile leaks. Naturally, we can’t verify the information in this report, but it’s worth noting that the details match a fairly consistent history of Galaxy S8 leaks.

For a start, we’re expecting two distinct models: the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. These phones will reportedly both have curved ‘Edge’-style displays, with a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, which is very close to the 18:9 display seen on the LG G6.

The key difference between the two models is that the Galaxy S8 is set to feature a 5.8-inch screen, while the Galaxy S8+ will use a larger 6.2-inch panel. Importantly, the dimensions of the chassis for both phones are expected to stay the same as we saw from the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. That’s because, thanks to the removal of the Home button from the front of the phone, Samsung has supposedly been able to fit more screen into the same sized body.

We’re also expecting to see the phones feature either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chip or Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 processor featured – which chip you get will depend on the market you’re in. Other claimed specs include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of UFS 2.0 storage, and a micro SD card slot, as well as support for Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and USB-C.

The Galaxy S8 will reportedly pack a 3,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S8+ is tipped with a larger 3,500mAh cell. Both handsets are expected to fearer wireless charging and fast charging, too.

On photography, it’s said that the handsets will retain the same 12-megapixel f/1.7 camera seen on the Galaxy S7, but that you’ll now get laser autofocus too. The front camera is getting a resolution bump to 8-megapixels with an f/1.7 aperture, as well as a new autofocus mechanism. An iris scanner has also been mooted.

The handsets will reportedly be offered in Black, Blue, Gold, Orchid Grey, and Silver colour options, and will retail for €799 and €899 respectively.

Samsung plans to announce the Galaxy S8 at a dedicated launch event on March 29 in London and New York.

What would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.