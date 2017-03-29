Samsung Galaxy S8 Event Live Stream: How to watch today's Samsung Unpacked 2017 launch online. What time does the Galaxy S8 launch? Everything you need to know is right here.

After teasing us at MWC 2017, Samsung is finally set to reveal its new flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S8, and may well have some additional surprises up its sleeve.

Here's all the details of today's Galaxy S8 launch event and a quick video primer on what to expect.

What time does the Galaxy S8 launch?

Samsung is holding a pair of syndicated Unpacked 2017 US and European launch events for the Galaxy S8 – one in New York City, and one in London.

The Galaxy S8 launch events and corresponding global live stream will start at:

5pm CEST

4pm BST

11am EDT

8am PDT

To learn how you can easily follow all the live stream action from the Galaxy S8 unveiling, read on.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Live Stream: All the details

Samsung has always made it easy to follow its Unpacked events from afar, and the Galaxy S8 launch is no different.

The South Korean company will be providing a global live stream of its New York City reveal – all you need to do is head to the Samsung Unpacked website at the appropriate time to tune in.

Out and about during the Galaxy S8 launch? Fear not, as Samsung offers a dedicated Unpacked app designed to optimise your mobile viewing experience.

Well, it does for Android at least – you can grab the Samsung Unpacked app from the Google Play store here.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there's no iOS version, so you'll have to head to the main Samsung Unpacked site in your web browser to tune in.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch: Why bother watching?

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the most eagerly anticipated Android phone of the year, though it faces some stiff competition in 2017 from the likes of the recently unveiled LG G6 and the forthcoming Google Pixel 2 – you can learn more about the latter device by watching the video below.

On top of that, Samsung's bitter rival Apple is tipped for a major overhaul of its mobile lineup this year with the iPhone 8, so the smartphone stakes have never been higher than they are in 2017.

We think it's going to be worth tuning in to the Galaxy S8 launch live, but if you don't have time, we'll have all the latest Galaxy S8 news and analysis as it happens, plus our own hands-on impressions of the S8, so check back with TrustedReviews regularly and you won't miss a beat.

Planning to watch Samsung launch the Galaxy S8 today? Share your hopes and fears in the comments below.