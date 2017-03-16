Samsung Galaxy S8 could scan your face to verify mobile payments

Samsung is plotting a unique facial recognition feature for the upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone, according to a new report.

When the Samsung Galaxy S8 is announced later this month, it’s going to be a show of strength from a company keen to put the fiery Galaxy Note 7 fiasco firmly in the past. That’s why we’re not surprised to hear that Samsung is reportedly planning a quirky new feature for the handset: facial recognition.

According to Bloomberg, Samsung hopes to integrate facial recognition into the Galaxy S8 as a way to authenticate mobile payments. The report cites “people familiar with the matter”, but doesn’t name specific sources.

It’s believed that the feature won’t be available at launch, but will instead by added “within months of release”. Samsung Pay is listed as a compatible service, although other “mobile services” are also tipped to be included in the scheme.

Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy S8 at a dedicated press event in New York on March 29. The handset is widely expected to go on sale in mid-to-late April, and will likely be the world’s first available phone to carry Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chip.

Other rumoured features include an all-display front (like the LG G6) and a virtual Home button to replace the jettisoned physical Home button.

However, until Samsung actually announces the Galaxy S8, we’d recommend taking all pre-launch leaks with a pinch of salt.

What would you like to see from the Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.