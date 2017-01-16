Samsung Galaxy S8 could make it easier to see a doctor - here’s how

The S Health feature could be set for serious upgrade with the forthcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone, according to reports.

SamMobile sources say the app could enable users to be seen by a real doctor at any time through a new video chat feature, while also paying for the appointment in app.

The site’s sources claim partnerships with WebMD and Amwell will also enable users to search symptoms, diseases and medication.

According to the report, the new S Health app will enable users to store information, insurance information, photos and current prescriptions in order to assist the medical professional.

It’ll also offer a list of nearby pharmacies, the sources say, while it’ll also be possible to rate the doctors offering the virtual appointments.

Whether it’ll launch alongside the S8 remains to be seen. It also seems unlikely, given the parameters explained here, that it'll be available in the UK.

Regardless, a revamped S Health app packing these features will give Samsung renewed hope of challenging Apple Health and Google Fit.

Earlier today we brought news the company may save an announcement until April, rather than during next month’s MWC expo.

