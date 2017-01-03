Samsung Galaxy S8 could include Windows 10 Mobile’s finest feature

Windows 10 Mobile might be falling out of existence, but that doesn’t mean the software is completely without merit.

One of the OS’s most advanced features was Continuum, which allowed smartphone owners to plug into monitor to access a Windows 10 desktop experience.

Now it appears Samsung is looking to rescue Continuum from obscurity with a feature inspired by Microsoft’s handiwork.

A leaked slide obtained by AAWP, reportedly lifted from a Galaxy S8 presentation, shows a ‘Samsung Desktop Experience’ offering an extended workspace.

It depicts a Galaxy phone hooked up to an external monitor and accompanied by a wireless keyboard and mouse.

The image appears to mirror what’s on the phone’s display, while also showing an app grid and various other windows. It also appears as if users will be able to use their phone independently while it’s on the screen.

Whether this rumoured feature is the real deal or is actually exclusive to the Galaxy S8 remains to be seen, but the handset within the slide doesn’t look like an S8.

How do we know? There’s a home button and that’s rumoured to be jettisoned for the release of Samsung’s flagship handset.

Are you pumped for the Galaxy S8 release? Or does Samsung have to win back your trust in 2017.