Samsung Galaxy S8 Continuum-like ‘Dex’ feature confirmed?

Earlier this month, reports emerged claiming the Galaxy S8 would include a brand new feature enabling it to be used as desktop PC, via a new dock accessory.

Now it appears that functionality will be called Samsung DeX - or Samsung Desktop Experience to give it its full title.

The company is attempting to trademark the DeX application software and, by extension, the DeX Station.

In the USPTO filing Samsung described DeX as “Application software, namely, for projecting the screen of mobile device to displays via computer peripheral devices and wireless networks; computer peripheral devices; computer software for wireless network communications; computer software, namely, software for controlling user interface mode adaption.”

The aforementioned mode application suggests those using DeX will see a different interface when their device is docked.

The feature is very reminiscent of the Continuum feature, which was primed to be Windows 10 Mobile’s secret weapon. Motorola also attempted such a solution with its ill-fated Lapdock experiment.

Earlier this week Samsung confirmed the Galaxy S8 won’t arrive at MWC 2017 at the end of February.

Instead the firm is set to hold off until April before unleashing its new flagship handset on the market.

Earlier today reports claimed the device would have an ‘infinity’ display covering the majority of the front of the device.

Recent reports have also detailed the Bixby personal assistant that might give Apple’s Siri a run for its money.

