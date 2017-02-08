These 'leaked' Galaxy S8 case images might confirm a slew of design rumours

A new set of 'leaked' images of Galaxy S8 cases is currently doing the rounds which, if legitimate, appear to confirm that Samsung's next flagship won't feature a Home button – and plenty of other hotly tipped new features.

Dutch tech blog Techtastic spotted a retailer allegedly selling screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S8, and the images are consistent with earlier rumours that the device will not feature a Home button and have an edge-to-edge curved screen.

Among the nine images shared by the site is one that shows a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the smartphone alongside the camera, with the same shot also showing space for three buttons on the left-hand side of the phone, and one on the right.

Arguably the most interesting image appears to show an additional opening next to the front-facing camera that has the potential to house an iris scanner – another S8 feature that has regularly been mentioned.

How much should we read into these images? Well, it’s not unheard of for accessory manufacturers to get their hands on device specifications early doors, but at the same time they could just be renders based on the slew of leaks that have been floating around in recent weeks.

As for when we can expect to see the device, Samsung was expected to announce the flagship at MWC 2017 in Barcelona later this month. But, in January, the Korean-based firm confirmed it won’t bring the device to the show and analysts now expect to see it in March or April.

Will the Samsung Galaxy S8 be replacing your smartphone? Let us know in the comments below.