Samsung Galaxy S8 Bixby voice controls 'weeks away' as English proves taxing

Samsung’s personal assistant Bixby is still weeks away from arriving on the Galaxy S8 range, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday.

The voice-powered Siri-rival was scheduled to arrive alongside the flagship smartphones, but more than a month on, the English language version nowhere to be seen.

Apparently, despite sounding like something a bloke from Leeds would name his dog, Bixby is still having a hard time with understanding spoken English.

The report says: “Recent internal tests of the service have revealed the voice-activated assistant is struggling to comprehend English syntax and grammar, one of the people said.”

According to the report the voice portion won’t be ready to roll out in the United States (and presumably in the UK) until “at least” late June.

Related: Galaxy S8 review

Other parts of the Bixby equation are out there, with the Vision image and text analysis tools already available in all markets. Voice, however, remains elusive.

A Samsung spokesperson told CNET: “Bixby Voice benefits from time to further enhance natural language understanding, and we are currently growing our user testing in the US to prepare for launch.”

The question is, are current Galaxy S8 adaptors really missing the presence of the voice-powered personal assistant?

Usually, when a hyped feature misses the launch window on a major device, companies are inundated by complaints by punters asking when it’ll show up.

In our experience, that hasn’t been the case this time around.

Are you a Galaxy S8 user waiting patiently for Bixby? Tell us why in the comments section below.