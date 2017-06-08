The Galaxy S8 and S8+ get a new Arctic Silver finish

EE has announced the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will now be available in Arctic Silver, with the colour coming exclusively to the British mobile network.

Until now, customers who wanted to pick up a Galaxy S8 and S8+ were only able to get the impeccably designed phone in Midnight Black and Orchid Grey colour options.

The new Arctic Silver colour looks exactly as you’d expect, with the S8 and S8+ retaining the same black bezels on the front, except now the back is a gorgeous silver colour.

This could prove to be quite popular among users, with the Orchid Grey appearsing purple from some aspects.

New and upgrading EE customers will be able to get their hands on this sleek new version of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ from June 23 on a number of different pricing plans.

It seems fitting that the S8 and S8+ are adding a new colour to their currently minute list of paint jobs, especially with Apple offering its iPhone 7 range in five different hues, all of which have proven to be extremely popular with customers.

It was recently rumoured that a rose gold variant of the S8 and S8+ was in the works, but we’ll have to wait and see if that one comes to fruition or not.

Until then, EE customers can rejoice in the new exclusive colour of Samsung’s flagship.

Are you going to get your hands on the Arctic Silver version of the S8 or S8+? Let us know in the comments.