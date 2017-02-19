Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 spotted in case render leak?

If you’re keen to find out what a nearly-ready-to-launch phone will look like, case renders are no bad place to start.

Before releasing a new phone, phone makers will dole schematics out to relevant case makers to ensure there’s a healthy supply of cases for launch. That’s why in the weeks prior to a phone launch, we often see a bunch of highly accurate case renders turning up online.

Though we can’t verify the accuracy of this latest render, it’s still worth checking out. Prolific tipster and journalist Evan Blass, who is generally reliable when it comes to phone leaks, has posted an image of what looks to be the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 smartphones – neither of which have be formally unveiled.

In a post to Twitter, Blass wrote: It’s never too early to stat shopping for cases for your next phone(s)”:

While LG has already detailed much of the LG G6’s design ahead of launch, Samsung fans will be pleased to see that it looks like rumours of a high screen-to-body ratio are seemingly true – as well the abandonment of the Home button.

In any case, we don’t have long to wait to find out the veracity of these leaks. LG is poised to announce its next smartphone properly on February 26 at MWC 2017 in Barcelona. And Samsung is said to be plotting a March launch in New York.

What would you like to see from the Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.