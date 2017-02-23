Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 launch dates finally confirmed?

We already know when the LG G6 will be announced, and we have a rough idea of when the Galaxy S8 will be revealed – but when do they actually go on sale?

Well according to ETNews, a news agency based in LG and Samsung’s homeland of South Korea, both companies have finally settled on launch dates for their upcoming flagship smartphones.

As we know, LG is planning to unveil the LG G6 later this month in Barcelona, at the city’s annual MWC 2017 technology tradeshow. This debut will take place on February 26, but ETNews reports that the phone won’t be available in stores until March 10 – with a pre-order window going live one week prior to that date.

Official LG teaser image for the LG G6

Samsung, meanwhile, was originally expected to show off its handset alongside the G6 at MWC 2017, but confirmed in January that the phone would miss the show. Instead, ETNews reports that the Galaxy S8 will actually be unveiled on March 29, at a New York event as has been previously rumoured.

The report goes on to claim that Samsung’s phone won’t be available until April 21, and that Samsung has yet to settle on pre-order dates.

It appears as though the information in the report is sourced to local South Korean mobile carriers, although we can’t verify the claims made in the article. So despite the fact that the aforementioned dates all seem highly likely, we’d still advise taking them with a pinch of salt.

What would you like to see from the Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.