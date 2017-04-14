The Samsung Galaxy S8 is about to get tougher, but will it come to the UK?

Samsung is planning to continue the longstanding tradition of releasing an Active variant of its flagship Galaxy S smartphone range, according to reports on Friday.

After the release of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphone later this month, the company has the Galaxy S8 Active on tap, judging by a model number revealed by SamMobile.

The Samsung-focused site says the device will bear the model number SM-G892A and is internally codenamed Cruiser.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are both waterproof and dustproof, so it is interesting to see Samsung persevere with this rugged version.

Last year’s S7 Active added a polycarbonate layer on top of the display, and build the device to conform to the MIL STD-810G military standard for pressure, temperature, shock and radiation resistance.

It also had a larger battery, upgrading the S7’s 3,000mAh battery pack in favor of a 4,000mAh cell.

Last year, in a kerfuffle undermined by the Note 7 disaster that followed, Samsung was stepped in to defend the S7 Active following claims it had failed to live up to its 1.5m waterproof rating.

In a statement in June 2016 the firm said: "The Galaxy S7 Active passed rigorous tests to ensure IP68 certification for water-resistance.

"Samsung stands behind this water-resistance certification, and will replace any Galaxy S7 active under its standard limited warranty, should water damage occur."

The Galaxy S7 Active was an exclusive to the AT&T network in the United States and never made it to the UK. Whether that’ll be different this time around remains to be seen.

Would you opt for the rugged Galaxy S8 Active over the S8 and S8+ given the choice? Drop us a line in the comments section below.