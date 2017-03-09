Samsung Galaxy S6 owners finally get a taste of Nougat

The Galaxy S8 may be just around the corner, but Samsung isn't forgetting about its older devices, bringing Android 7.0 Nougat to the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge.

If you’re still rolling with one of those handsets, then the good news is that Nougat will soon be arriving on your device.

Vodafone is one of the networks bringing the OTA (over-the-air) update to its European users in a range of different countries including the UK, Ireland and others.

The Samsung version of Nougat brings with it plenty of new features including an updated user interface known as Samsung Experience and Samsung Cloud.

However, be warned that it's 1.3GB in size, so make sure you've got enough storage space before you take the plunge.

Samsung’s 2015 flagship is an iconic smartphone in its own right, and at the time of its release got a 4.5 star review from TrustedReviews with a Recommended stamp of approval.

Looking back on the S6 in our review, we wrote:

"The Samsung Galaxy S6 was an important device, changing Samsung's focus and shifting to a better design outlook. It laid the groundwork for the fantastic S7 and possibly the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8."

It was one of the first Samsung devices to bring us wireless and fast charging, plus it boasted a top drawer camera and crystal clear display that the company’s smartphones have become synonymous with.

As for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, we will find out everything at Samsung’s next Unpacked event, which is slated for March 29.

Will you be upgrading from the S6 to the S8? Let us know in the comments below.