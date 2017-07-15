Samsung Galaxy Note 8 turns up in hi-res render on Twitter

We may have glimpsed the real final design for Samsung’s long-awaited Galaxy Note 8 smartphone.

The volume of Galaxy Note 8 rumours and leaks has been steadily ramping up in recent weeks, which suggests that Samsung may be close to launching the device. If that’s true – and the August debut is to be believed – then Samsung has almost certainly finalised the design.

That’s why we’re not entirely discounting a new image that’s turned up on Twitter, supposedly depicting a trio of Galaxy Note 8 handsets – in render form, naturally. The post was made by prolific – and generally accurate – mobile leaker Ice Universe, which you can find below:

Of course, there’s no way for us to actually verify this image’s legitimacy, so it’s worth taking it with due caution. That said, the phones appear to be very similar to what we’ve been hearing about the Galaxy Note 8 design so far. This means that even if this is a hoax, this image is probably still a solid representation of what you should expect from the Galaxy Note 8.

As expected, the handset looks very much like a stretched out version of the Samsung Galaxy S8. The Infinity Display design – with its slim bezel and scrubbed-off Home button – has made a return, meaning that this phone looks far more attractive than the Note 7 last year.

Unfortunately, there’s not much else we can ascertain from this image other than the fact that the Note 8 could be one of the prettiest phones we’ve ever seen. It’s not even a major surprise that Samsung has carried over the Galaxy S8 aesthetic, given how well-received that phone was.

Samsung will also be trying to play it very safe with the Galaxy Note 8, in a bid to right some of the wrongs of last year’s Galaxy Note 7 launch. For the foggy of memory, Samsung was forced to recall the Note 7 twice after users reported that their phones were spontaneously catching fire. After discovering a battery flaw within the phone, Samsung ended manufacturing for the handset and stopped selling it. That’s why Samsung is now keen to generate some consumer confidence around the Note brand once more.

What would you like to see from the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments.