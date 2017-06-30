Samsung Galaxy Note 8 teased in yet another specs leak

If Samsung is trying to keep wraps on the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 smartphone, it's arguably doing a bad job as yet another leak for the phone emerges.

Later this year, Samsung is going to announce the Galaxy Note 8 – that much has already been confirmed by the company. The pressure is mounting too, as Samsung hopes to undo some of the Note brand’s newfound notoriety following last year’s fire-related recall. With a release potentially set for as soon as August, it’s no surprise that details are already leaking out.

The latest rumours come courtesy of a report by South Korea’s Osen news outlet, which claims that there will be two storage variants of the Galaxy Note 8: 64GB and 128GB. Both handsets will, apparently, feature a microSD card slot good for a further 256GB of bonus storage too.

It’s not clear whether both versions would be available globally, however. For example, although Samsung built both 64GB and 128GB versions of the Samsung Galaxy S8+, only the former was available in the UK. It’s entirely possible that Samsung may opt to choose just one variant for certain markets.

That said, Samsung will likely be feeling pressure to beef up the specs of the Galaxy Note 8, given how top-notch the hardware inside the Galaxy S8 was. Samsung needs to differentiate between the two phones or else there will be little incentive to pay the rumoured $1,000 USD price tag.

We should also note that Apple recently introduced a 256GB storage variant for the iPhone 7 last September, so some customers may see 64GB as simply not enough storage given the Note’s “power user” reputation. In any case, it’s impossible to verify the information in this report, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Note 7 in either August or September, with the phone tipped to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, a 3,300mAh battery, and a new dual camera module.

What would you like to see from the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments.