Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumours seem to settle on launch window

Rumours about the Galaxy Note 8 launch date are becoming more cohesive as leakers pin retail release to September.

There’s been loads of speculation about when Samsung’s next flagship smartphone – the Galaxy Note 8, that is – will actually launch. We’ve heard wildly varying dates, but it seems the rumour mill has settled on a clear rollout timeframe.

The latest report comes courtesy of industry news site Digitimes, which says Samsung is plotting an actual retail release for September 2017. That gels with a report from earlier this week suggesting that Samsung plans to announce the phone on August 23, and release it for consumers the next month.

According to Digitimes, which has an admittedly mixed track record on mobile leaks, the release information comes from “upstream component makers” in Taiwan who produce parts for Samsung – although no specific firms are mentioned explicitly by name.

Samsung typically launches Galaxy Note phones around Berlin’s annual IFA technology tradeshow, which is due to run between September 1 and 6 this year. It was expected that Samsung would follow the tradition of making an announcement just before the show, on either August 30 or 31, as many of its rivals will be doing.

However, the prevailing theory now appears to be that Samsung will be hosting its own Galaxy Unpacked launch event in New York on August 23. Importantly however, it’s likely that the Galaxy Note 8 would still be on show during IFA 2017, but Berlin wouldn’t actually host the announcement.

Still, Samsung hasn’t made any official announcements on the matter, so it’s worth taking this story with due caution. The good news is, however, that most rumours point to an imminent Note 8 release, so we shouldn’t have long to wait to find out the truth.

It’s expected that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will introduce a new dual-camera module that wasn’t offered with the Galaxy S8. We’re also expecting plenty of marketing spiel about how safe the phone is, given the fiery fiasco that was caused by last year’s exploding Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

What would you like to see from the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments.