Samsung Galaxy Note 8 renders could reveal unpopular design choice

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has purportedly made an appearance in render form, ahead of its potential release in September.

OnLeaks has published images of renders apparently created from CAD information, showing a typically slimline handset with the pop-out S Pen lurking in the bottom right corner.

The design seems to offer a curved glass back panel and the same odd placement for the fingerprint sensor next to the camera module, LED flash and HR sensor as seen on the Galaxy S8.

Given the reception for the positioning of the sensor on that device was mixed to say the least, we’re not sure how it’ll be received by fans of the series.

The good news is, if the renders are to be trusted, we are getting the rumored dual camera while the headphone jack has been retained by Samsung.

Recent rumors have suggested the Galaxy Note 8 will be the most expensive phone Samsung has ever released, starting at 999 Euros.

For that outlay folks will get a 6.3-inch AMOLED display and 12-megapixel cameras. The same Snapdragon 835/Exynos 8895 SoC is expected to accompany 6GB of RAM.

Perhaps a sign that Samsung privately fears a repeat of last year’s Note 7 calamity, the handset will reportedly have a 3,330mAh battery. Whether this will have a negative effect on battery life remains to be seen.

Will you be snapping up the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 when it launches later this year? Or did last year's escapade end your relationship with the phablet?