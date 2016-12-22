Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is coming – that’s already been confirmed by the company's top brass. But what will it look like? Here’s what we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8's release date, specs, features and price.
(Update: 22 December 2016): Samsung's next flagship, the Galaxy S8, has been tipped for an April launch. That means we could get an early glimpse of what to expect from the Galaxy Note 8 in just four months. Stay tuned.
Following Samsung’s epic Galaxy Note 7 fail, there’s no shortage of pressure on the company to get the Galaxy Note 8 right. Everyone can agree that the best outcome for the next phone will be that it doesn’t spontaneously combust. And with Samsung expected to release its findings about the Galaxy Note 7 imminently, there's a good chance this will all be resolve. We’re also hoping for impressive hardware, software and design too, of course.
On the bright side, we’re in the unusually fortunate position of knowing that the Galaxy Note 8 will be released in 2017. In a statement about Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 recall issued in October, the company said that both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 would be released next year.
So with that in mind, what would we like to see from the Galaxy Note 8? Read on to find out all about the upcoming phablet.
1. No more fires, please
It goes without saying, really. But we’re desperately hoping that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 resolves all of the heat issues that plagued the Note 7.
For the unaware (or if you just like a bit of schadenfreude), Samsung was forced to recall the Galaxy Note 7 just one month after it launched. An internal investigation uncovered a serious battery flaw that was causing some users’ handsets to catch fire.
After replacing a bunch of the dodgy handsets, the company then had to initiate a second mass recall – it turns out the fixed phones were catching fire too. Samsung eventually stopped producing the Galaxy Note 7, and has pleaded with users to turn their handsets off indefinitely.
Apparently, the issue was caused by battery cells that were squeezed into too tight a space, which caused the poles to connect and generate excess heat – kaboom. But Samsung is now nearly ready to reveal the full extent of what went wrong with the Galaxy Note 7. We're expecting a comprehensive report on the fiasco before the end of the year, following an extensive investigation involving South Korean and American authorities that began on November 11.
We’re certain that Samsung will be devoting every resource available to ensure that both the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 don’t suffer the same fate.
2. Galaxy Note 8 release date should scare Apple
Like all phone makers, Samsung is a creature of habit. Each year, it launches a Galaxy S device around February or March, and then a Galaxy Note device in August or September. That puts the Note in direct competition with Apple’s iPhone, and that’s how we like it.
There have been plenty of rumours about the Galaxy S8 release being pushed forwards, backwards and side-to-side, but we’re hoping that the Galaxy Note 8 release sticks to its Apple-battling launch cycle. Note phones tend to be a tour de force of hardware, so the Note 8 should be a perfect rival to the iPhone 8 Plus – or whatever Apple’s 10th iPhone is called.
3. Powered by Snapdragon 830
When it comes to powering the Galaxy Note 7, there are really only two options.
The first is the Snapdragon 830, a chip that hasn’t actually been announced yet, but will almost certainly be a candidate. The Snapdragon 830 is set to be Qualcomm’s new top-end processor, replacing current chip-in-chief, the Snapdragon 820. Rumour has it that the CPU will be built on a highly efficient 10nm process, which means it could be more powerful and less power-hungry than the processor in the Galaxy Note 7.
Most importantly, the Snapdragon 830 is expected to be manufactured by Samsung’s own chip-making division, which makes it even more likely to appear in a Samsung phone.
Alternatively, Samsung regularly employs its own custom-built Exynos chips in flagship smartphones, so there’s an equal chance that one of those will be built into the Note 8 instead.
4. Two cameras are better than one
Dual cameras are officially the phone feature to have in 2016, but for some reason the Note 7 went without. As such, we feel Samsung would be remiss to skip over dual cameras again with the Note 8.
After all, Apple’s flagship iPhone 7 Plus makes use of a seriously cool dual-camera arrangement that involves pairing a telephoto lens and a wide-angle lens for impressive snapping. And both the Huawei P9 and LG G5 also debuted their own versions of a dual-camera arrangement.
Rumours suggest Samsung is set to follow suit with the Galaxy S8, so we’d hope the same will be true for the Note 8.
5. When VR calls, 4K screens answer
This one may prove controversial, but we’re keen to see a 4K display on the Note 8. Samsung has something of a track record pioneering new smartphone innovations, particularly on the Note series. And what would be more fitting for a phone designed for power users than a supremely high-density display?
The real reason we want a 4K display, however, is virtual reality. Generally, 4K screens are seen as a waste of time on smartphones. After all, you’re never close enough to the screen to appreciate the jump in pixel density over a QHD or Full HD panel. But virtual reality means you’ll regularly be docking your Note 8 next to your face, either with a Gear VR or Google Daydream View headset.
When you dock your handset in a headset and engage VR mode, your screen splits into stereoscopic mode, effectively halving the resolution of the image. Couple that with the fact that your face is now just an inch away from the phone, and suddenly moving beyond the Note 7’s QHD resolution seems very important.
Of course, the downside to a 4K screen is that battery life takes a hit, but with a potential move to more efficient processors on the cards, this might not be so bad.
6. Match the iPhone's storage
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 shipped with a sizeable 64GB of storage, with a spin-off 128GB variant also confirmed to be coming later – before it started exploding, obviously.
But Apple rocked the boat one month later with the release of the iPhone 7 Plus, the top configuration of which featured a staggering 256GB of storage. We’re not suggesting Samsung will (or even should) build a Note 7 with that much storage by default, because that would jack up the price by a significant margin. But it would be great to see a 256GB variant, for super-file-hungry power users with cash to spare.
Of course, keeping the microSD card slot is a must, too.
7. All the fun extras
Really, what we’re most keen to see is a continuation of the Note 7. Before "fire-gate", the Note 7 was wowing phone reviewers across the globe. We gave it a 9/10, and that was well deserved.
As a result, our seventh request is that Samsung doesn’t bin all of the great extras that the Note 7 offered. That means we want the Note 8 to be waterproof, feature an iris scanner, and retain the S Pen stylus that has graced so many Note screens in iterations gone by.
8. No more price hikes
When it launched in the UK, the Galaxy Note 7 cost a lofty £749. Since then there's been a trend for big tech firms – Apple, Microsoft, Dell and OnePlus, to name a few – to jack up prices across a range of products, likely in response to the falling value of the British pound.
By next year, there’s every chance that the value of sterling could be as low, or lower, so we worry that the Note 8 could cost far more than £749. Our final request is that Samsung doesn’t push the price of the Note 8 any higher – otherwise, plenty of Note fans could be shut out from being able to purchase the phone.
What would you like to see in the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments below.
Ton
November 4, 2016, 12:51 pm
i see some flaws in your list (apart from forgetting that lg and i think huawei too preceded the iphone double camera)
1 and 2 well no argument there
3, yes or given that samsung make pretty good socs too (and will make them on 10nm too) that would be fine too
4 dual camera's are cool but they do bulk up the module and you will have a bulge
5 ah vr, here is where we differ, the note has always been oriented towards bussiness, so vr should not be the selling point, they might even do away with the note name i guess, if there is one thing i would consider a hamerblow is if they put into production that prototype which was about 5 inch folded and a 8 inch upfolded bendable oled, that would seriously up the ante
6 samsung has chosen ufs 2.0 over pci storage. the main reason is that ufs 2.0 was developed for mobile use so while the top speed is a bit lower (though still faster that sata 2 btw) i offers something apple can't and won't offer: external storage.
so a 64 or 128gb model would still be expandable with a ufs 2.0 card that if i am correct can be a lot bigger than 256gb
7 water proof or water resistant (as apple cagily calls it) yes , the iris scanner well only if it works a lot better, s pen please
8 that is beyond discussion
PDAJah
November 4, 2016, 2:05 pm
3. We all know the Exynos has often been faster in recent versions compared to SD. Also Exynos devices have a better DAC and headamp.
6. Totally agree. Tech journalists seem to think Apple have the reference design, they don't.
7. My Note 7 Iris scanner worked really well.
Ton
November 4, 2016, 2:29 pm
yes, we (europe ) had the exynos chips for a while the us always had qualcomm chips as samsungs modem does not support some of the us networks (cdma i think)
the irisscanner(i wear glasses) have not convinced me allthough they are getting better and lg is going to use the front camera which would make it a lot easier to implement, might want to look at something like windows hello /intel realsense tech though
toboev
November 4, 2016, 2:35 pm
"No more fires, please." And there's the rub: at launch (or before) there will be videos of burnt out Note 8s. Some will also show spectacular consequential damage, a simple burnt out phone is too tame - add an SUV or aircraft. TR will amplify the message unquestioningly - anything for a click. There seems to be no price for playing this game, except for the losers - mobile phone manufacturers and their customers.
Bugblatter
November 4, 2016, 4:39 pm
Erm, removable battery?
The Note 4 was the last Note worth buying IMO. Update that with modern gubbins and you have a winner.
iFrank
November 4, 2016, 6:08 pm
For me but no specific order.
1). Really, really bright screen (with auto function) latest phones are still only 'just usable' in bright sunlight.
Journos should get out more and campaign for this instead of worrying about Nano sim, USB C and premium feel, which do not aid usability or longevity.
2). Headphone jack on top edge of phone and restore FM radio with recording ability as per first Note with better headphones 'in the box' along with dual front facing speakers when viewing vid's. See 4.
3). Develop Touchwiz even more, if only to continually show basic Android the direction of travel and innovation. Also allow reversal type to facilitate white on black instead of skeletal and spidery black on white.
4). Six inch length screen but retain the current width of S7, for me that is the sweet spot, viewing media, answering calls with accurate earpiece alignment and easy pocketability.
Silver Fang
November 4, 2016, 11:39 pm
Removable battery. Nothing else will satisfy.
Rod Chapman
November 5, 2016, 7:19 am
Note 7 was Fantastic phone - if as good I will buy Note 8 - Only two desires please:
1) Full USB-C docking: would be great if I could dock my phone using USB-C like I do my laptop which will allow me to keep charger, external Screen, Keyboard, Mouse, ext hard drive & Ethernet attached to docking station and then just sit down and plug in with one cable and get access to everything like a laptop while charging. Note 7 only the mouse & keyboard & charging worked when docking.
2) IR blaster - this was a great feature which disappeared with Note4. I miss it a lot!
toboev
November 6, 2016, 12:07 am
#3 part 1
I nearly died laughing. Not because I disagree (I don't, you are spot on), but your touching faith that anyone at TR would get it.
Clara
November 6, 2016, 3:05 pm
1. Removable battery
2. Micro SD expansion
3. Flat screen version
4. IR Blaster
5. FM Radio
6. Ditch the glass back for metal so fingerprints are less visible.
I've been a fan of the note series and have had the note 2, 3 and 4. If the note 8 doesn't at least bring back the removable battery I'll be looking into other brands.
kellen
November 6, 2016, 3:31 pm
yes yes yes yes yes yes damn it YES! i dont understand why that is so hard! its not even too much to ask!
Kyra Mathias
November 6, 2016, 7:10 pm
dawesi
November 7, 2016, 1:26 am
my Note 4... went through the wash... bent at 30 degrees... put it in the oven and bent it back... good as gold... #keeper
Ironically the Note 4 has almost the same specs as the iphone 5 (released 4+ years later)
dawesi
November 7, 2016, 1:26 am
why is no-one talking about all the other usb-c devices catching fire...
iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 have had many batter fires also... no recall (apple don't care)... one iPhone 7 in the box during delivery!! #crikey
dawesi
November 7, 2016, 1:28 am
The Galaxy Note 7 'was' to ship with a free 256Gb sd card... so they answered that before apple even...
no 4k... battery life is more important... there's no need for 4k with VR also, it's about the pixel density, not resolution.
IR Blaster, DVB (digital) radio, even better front facing speakers.
Double camera... #whocares... that's for iPhone fanbois whos phone is only useful for taking photos, not use the phone for productive work. #getalife
T Carter
November 7, 2016, 2:16 am
How about this?
It won't be called the Note 8. Samsung already had a Note 8.0; an 8" tablet released in 2013, so it's unlikely to call it the Note 8.
This is Samsung's opportunity to change the model name of the Note series or the release number.
So perhaps it would be called the Note X or Note Infinity.
Or maybe some new model name to escape the tainted name of the Note model series, maybe Samsung Life or Samsung Exec, who knows.
Lynelle Munns
November 7, 2016, 8:59 am
flat screen version (the curve makes me travel sick of all damn things!), sd card slot, headphone jack, removable battery and waterproof. ill be happy with that lot.
oh and official slimline cases that both cover the screen completely and dont scratch and look horrible within 2 seconds of being put in a handbag. my current case looks TERRIBLE but cost me $80NZD (all because it turns my screen on and off for me???) so i refuse to not get plenty of use out of it.
I have the note 5 currently as my note 2 died 2 weeks before the note 7 came out (good to know it had my back!)
Bugblatter
November 7, 2016, 2:41 pm
Yikes; I really hope you removed the battery before cooking it!
Not sure about those dates though; the iPhone 5 came out in 2012 and the Note 4 came out in 2014.
Terry G
November 8, 2016, 6:52 pm
High impact UNBREAKABLE screen and removable battery!
Brad
November 8, 2016, 8:30 pm
Not sure who at Samsung is responsible for ruining the Note again and again since Note 4 but its real simple.
The phone is best known for being a beast, so make it a beast. It should make the iPhone and S8 look silly in comparison.
Removable battery and storage is a necessity. Having the ability to do both makes the decision to buy a no-brainer.
Flat Flat Flat screen. Could you imagine the top and bottom of your tv screen rolling off towards the wall? ..Me either its stupid. This is a trend that someone at Samsung is obsessed with and it needs to go. You wont lose customers by putting out a flat screen, but you will lose customers by only putting out that tube looking crap.
Linda Swift McDonald
November 25, 2016, 5:27 am
I NEED the Chrome color! Way too cool! Keep the colors of the 7
Steve
December 1, 2016, 3:19 pm
LINK TO ACTION! Do you hear me Samsung, LINK TO ACTION! Why the Note 7 did not have this feature, the ability to draw around a phone number and click it to dial it must have been an oversight. You could draw around an entire contact that you wrote down during a call, or in person, clicking it to create the contact. As well as when I take a note on a phone call, the next time I call them or they call me, the note taken during the call pops up. This is a very effective sales tool. You note a client's childs game on Saturday, you can call them back on Monday, the note pops up, and you ask, "How did Johnny do at his game on Saturday", notes like that lead to sales. Sales is about creating relationships.
Why should I have to get a new phone and download the note software from the 5 just so I have Link to Action back?
On my "wish list" is a screen projector feature. So I could have a powerpoint or equivalent presentation on my phone, in the office I could just project the screen on the wall for my client. How cool would that be?
Forget your glasses, project your screen on the wall, problem solved.
After downloading the Note 5 software on the Note 7 it was the best phone I've ever had, neither one ever even got warm, not even charging! Yet they told me I could be arrested if I flew with it, so it had to go; I'm not big on small rooms with doors that don't open from the inside.
maaen
December 3, 2016, 4:58 pm
I am still quite quite happy with my Note 4 and I have retained my Note 3 as my second phone...and the only way I will move on from these two phones will be to another phone with a removable battery and I am hoping that Samsung finally admits to respecting the true value of removable batteries and gets the Samsung Design Team to craft a phone that looks slick and at the same time provides the end user with a removable battery and an external battery charger...and realise that fast charging of batteries is not that essential when you can charge a spare battery...It is about time there was a revolt by the phone buying public to only buy phones with removable batteries....and if the network providers objected to this then they would be the ultimate losers...but this requires solidarity from folks like us.
It should be the buyer who needs to be listened to and heard and not the service provider or the manufacturer....Good products find loyal customers....I bought Notes 1, 2, 3 and 4....but I did not move on to Note 5 or Note 7....no way would I buy a phone with a trapped battery...simply not worth it...the mere thought is sickening.....
and with regard to micro sd cards ...I wish smart phones and tablets had multiple slots for micro sd cards....or at least two slots...not necessarily with memory size in mind...but more to do with easy removability in mind....so that it would be possible to add and update memory from another source...I like to keep my music and films and pdfs separate from each other type of files and the multiple slots would be a godsend...
rafael
December 6, 2016, 5:09 pm
If Samsung had kept the removable battery they could have salvaged the note 7 by coming out with a slightly smaller yet more rigid battery that would not bend or catch fire. By Sealing the phone they made them 1 shot deals.
I have the note 3 still and will not switch to a phone that doesn't swap batteries.
rafael
December 6, 2016, 5:11 pm
That edge craps is BS. I mean its hard enough NOT to accidentally hit stuff on the screen in normal phones... can;t imagine what it would be like with an actual EDGE...