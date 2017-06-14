Samsung Galaxy Note 8 finally gets first launch date leak

Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Note 8 at the beginning of September, according to a new report.

In August last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 7 to critical acclaim. But the mood quickly turned sour as reports of spontaneous fires emerged, causing Samsung to issue two global recalls the handset. Eventually, Samsung stopped selling the phone altogether, but vowed to fix things in time for the Galaxy Note 8 in 2017.

The latest rumour on that front is that Samsung plans to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 during Berlin’s annual IFA technology tradeshow. The event runs between September 1-6 later this year, and is typically a hotbed for flagship smartphone launches – Samsung often included.

This rumour comes courtesy of the oft-reliable specialist blog Sammobile, which has a pretty decent track record for Samsung leaks:

“We’ve reached out to our internal sources and have received word that Samsung is planning to release its successor to the Galaxy Note 7 at the conference, though it may share some details sooner.”

Unfortunately, it’s impossible for us to verify the claims in the report, as Samsung is keeping mum regarding official launch details for its next flagship smartphone. We asked Samsung for comment on this story and received the following response from a spokesperson: "Samsung does not comment on rumour and speculation."

Still, the rumour mill is already turning, with latest rumours suggesting that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a dual-camera setup and an under-screen fingerprint scanner. We also saw a report that the Note 8 would ship with an unannounced Qualcomm system-on-a-chip called the Snapdragon 836, which would be marginally faster than the Snapdragon 835 processor that debuted in this year’s Samsung Galaxy S8.

However, as always, we recommend taking such reports with due caution; we won’t know the truth of the matter until the phone officially launches.

What would you like to see from the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments.