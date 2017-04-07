Samsung Galaxy Note 7 refurbs will offer a major improvement over the original

Samsung’s plans to refurbish the Galaxy Note 7 for emerging markets will seemingly come with a major advantage over the original model… beyond the whole not catching fire thing.

Leaked images (via) show that alongside a smaller, hopefully-less-flammable 3,200mAh battery, the refurbished models will even include Android 7.0.

The original Note 7 was unveiled in August last year with the troublesome 3,500mAh battery and also carried the Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

You can see the handsets, which images also show rocking the rumoured SM-N935 model number, below.

We’ll never know whether the OG Note 7 would have been updated to Nougat by now (a lot of Galaxy S7 owners are still waiting), mainly because Samsung was forced to recalled every single one of the handsets it sold.

The long and short of it is, those folks in emerging markets will probably be getting an incredible phone, with newer software and a battery that won’t explode in their faces.

There’ll probably be paying an awful lot less for it than people shelling out for the original did too!

Samsung’s decision to refurbish the phones and recycle as much of the materials as possible from others has been welcomed by environmental groups like Greenpeace.

However, Greenpeace said the firm must now deliver on the promises and go public about how it intends to stop this ever happening again.

Greenpeace East Asia campaigner Jude Lee said (via BBC): "While we welcome this news, Samsung must share as soon as possible more detailed timelines on when it will implement its promises, as well as how it intends to change its production system to make sure this never happens again."

Would you be willing to give the Note 7 another shot under these terms? Share your thoughts in the comments below.