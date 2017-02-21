UPDATE: In a statement on Tuesday, a Samsung spokesperson denied plans to re-release the phone in India, but made no reference to other nations.

"The report on Samsung planning to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphone[s] in India is incorrect," the spokesperson said.

Original story continues below...

Samsung might be preparing to resurrect the Galaxy Note 7 handset using lower capacity batteries, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Korean giant was forced into a highly damaging and expensive recall late last year after faulty batteries caused a number of fires and explosions.

Since then, Samsung has attempted to move on from the debacle ahead of the launch of 2017’s flagships, promising users steps would be taken to ensure it never happened again.

Now reports from Hankyung in Samsung's South Korean homeland suggest it will fit refurbished handsets with 3200mAh battery packs, compared with the 3500mAh sitting within the original.

The handsets would also ship with a new outer shell, as soon as June, according to reports.

However, the company will not be unleashing these safer handsets on the western market, according to the report.

Instead, the company would seek to sell off millions of handsets in emerging markets like India and Vietnam.

That might be because the selling the phone in the western world would be a logistical nightmare for Samsung.

Whatever the company decides, any re-release would be a risky strategy for Samsung, which is seeking to rebuild its reputation following the long-running sage that undermined consumer confidence.

Would Samsung be smart to earn a quick buck off selling leftover Note 7 handsets? Or is it better off taking the hit and moving on? Share your thoughts below.