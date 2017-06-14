Samsung unveils ultra-affordable Galaxy J3 and J5, coming July

Samsung will soon begin selling a new batch of ultra-affordable Galaxy J-series smartphones in the UK, although details are thin on the ground.

Most Brits know Samsung for its flagship Galaxy S-series phones, the latest of which is the critically acclaimed Galaxy S8. But Samsung is hoping to woo customers looking for cheaper alternatives with its 2017 roster of Galaxy J devices.

Both the Samsung Galaxy J5 and Samsung Galaxy J3 will be available in the UK starting from July, and although pricing hasn’t been revealed just yet, we’d expect the handsets to retail at below £120 – based on previous J-series phone pricing.

Speaking about the launch of the phone series in Britain, Conor Pierce, VP of Samsung’s Mobile Divison for the UK, said: “The Galaxy J series is one of our best-selling smartphone ranges in Europe."

He continued: “We’re confident that the new Galaxy J series’ enhanced design, superb camera technology and high-performance features will continue to appeal to existing and new customers seeking a beautifully designed, powerful smartphone from a premium brand, all at an affordable price point."

The Samsung Galaxy J3 features a metal body and boasts 16GB of storage, as well as 2GB of RAM. There’s now a 13-megapixel camera on the back, which comes with built-in autofocus.

Meanwhile, the more expensive Samsung Galaxy J5 also features a metal body, along with a Full HD Super AMOLED display for what Samsung describes as a “fantastic viewing experience”. Like the J3, you’ll get a 13-megapixel camera on the back, and there’s also a newly enhanced front camera too. The Galaxy J5 features a 1.6GHz processor and a MIcroSD card slot that supports cards up to 256GB.

We’ll update this article once we have more details.

Related: Best Android phones

What do you think of the new Samsung Galaxy J series? Let us know in the comments.