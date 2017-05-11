Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) specs revealed in FCC filing

Samsung's 2017 refresh of its budget Galaxy J3 phone has passed through the FCC, revealing the specs we can expect the device to feature.

This isn't a premium handset in the mould of the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, but if last year's handset is anything to go by, it will borrow some design elements from Samsung's excellent flagships.

The filing – first spotted by Dutch Samsung blog Galaxy Club (H/T SamMobile) – confirms that there's going to be a 2400mAh battery, which is a decent spec, but marginally smaller than the 2016 Galaxy J3, which packed a 2600mAh cell.

Elsewhere, it looks like the 2017 update will sport a 5-inch display (the 2016 model featured a 720p resolution, so a 1080p upgrade would be nice), and an Exynos 7570 CPU backed by 2GB of RAM.

And in terms of the all-important camera specs, it seems we're looking at a 12-megapixel primary (rear) camera and a 5-megapixel front 'selfie' snapper – the former of which would be a step up from last year's 8-megapixel main shooter.

What still isn't clear is when the new Galaxy J3 will be released, but given that an FCC certification is one of the final hurdles for a device prior to being allowed to launch, it shouldn't be too far off.

Can't wait to buy a new budget blower? The eagerly anticipated Nokia 3310 reboot will launch in the UK on May 24.

Like the sound of the 2017 Galaxy J3? Share your thoughts in the comments below.