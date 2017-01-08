Samsung has launched an iOS app that brings support for anyone that owns an iPhone and also wants to use the company's Tizen-based smartwatches.

The new Gear S iOS app makes any iPhone (5 or newer, running iOS 9 or higher) compatible with many of Samsung's smartwatches, including the Gear S2 and S3, and Gear Fit2. Older models don't get the same support though.

While Samsung doesn't lay out exactly which features are supported for each individual device, all of the supported smartwatches will support fitness tracking and distance monitoring, including your route, pace and number of calories burned.

You'll also get the convenience of notifications on your wrist, and support for other hardware features, depending on which model iPhone you have.

It's a smart, if somewhat late, move from Samsung to offer support to iPhone owners that want to try out a non-Apple smartwatch, even if it can't deliver the full feature set you'd get when used with a Samsung (or Android) phone.

The Gear S iOS app is only available to download in markets where the Gear S smartwatches are on sale.

Does this make you more likely to buy a Samsung smartwatch? Let us know in the comments below!