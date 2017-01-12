Samsung finally launches Android Nougat for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

Well, it's taken a while but Samsung is finally rolling out an update to Android Nougat 7.0 for Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners.

As reported by SamMobile, if you're on the Nougat beta, you'll be getting the update before other users and should be offered a download of around 215MB.

Those who haven't signed up for the beta will also get the update, though it won't be as quick as those who've tested out early versions of the Nougat OS.

Samsung previously announced that an update would arrive on January 17, but it seems the company is rolling it out early.

However, it could be that regular users won't see the full update arrive until the 17th, though we're expecting the update to become available to all over the coming days.

Unfortunately, the update seems to be the first version of Nougat rather than the latest release, 7.1.1 – something which a leak earlier this week predicted.

On Wednesday, a screenshot emerged which suggested European S7 owners would be getting the Nougat update on January 17, but the screenshot in question listed version 7.0, rather than 7.1.1.

For now, we're not exactly sure when all users will get the update but stay tuned for the latest.

Let us know if you've received the update in the comments.