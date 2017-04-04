Samsung Display engineer pours cold water on bendable Galaxy X in 2017 rumours

Samsung’s bendable smartphone, dubbed the Galaxy X, might not be commercialised until at least 2019, according to Samsung Display’s principal engineer, Kim Tae-woong.

At the Display TechSalon held in Seoul recently, he said: “Because the bezel-free display currently sells well, we still have enough time to develop foldable display. The technology is expected to be mature around 2019.”

The Galaxy X has been subject to much speculation for a few years now. Last year, South Korea’s ETNews reported Samsung was working on two foldable phones with different designs, and it recently claimed that Samsung might be ready to unveil a working prototype as early as the end of 2017.

ETNews also got our hopes up recently by claiming that Samsung showed off a foldable smartphone concept to a select few mobile network providers at Barcelona’s MWC 2017 trade show in February this year. It’s unclear exactly who had the opportunity for a sneak peek, however – or whether such an unveiling even took place.

Whether we see a prototype this year or not, it’s now clear that we’ll still be waiting a good couple of years for the bendy Galaxy X handset to contort its way into our pockets.

Let us know your thoughts on bendable smartphones in the comments below.