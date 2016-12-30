Samsung confirms when the Galaxy S7 Android Nougat update will drop

It’d been hoped that 2016 would bring an end to Android’s fragmentation issues, but, well, that didn’t exactly work out.

As the year enters its twilight, however, Samsung has finally confirmed when the Samsung Galaxy S7 will make the move to Android 7.1.1, and owners don’t have long to wait.

Released aboard the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL back in autumn, Android 7.1.1 is still only available on a select few handsets. This is all about to change, however.

Although S7 owners have been able to sign up to the Galaxy S7 Nougat beta program for some time, Samsung has now confirmed the preview process will be drawn to a close today, December 30.

While that’s disappointing for some, it means good news for the masses, with the manufacturer confirming the full Galaxy S7 Android Nougat update will start rolling out in January.

Despite an exact date of release having yet to be confirmed, Samsung promised the S7 Android 7.1.1 update will be introduced “as soon as possible.”

Confirming the plans as part of its Beta release update, the firm stated: “We would do our best to distribute the official version in January as soon as possible.”

With the beta programme ending, new entries to the ‘Error report’ and ‘Suggestion’ will no longer be met with feedback.

Android 7.1.1 brings a number of key updates including Daydream and Google AI support as well as new emoji and a GIF keyboard.

Samsung has confirmed the Android 7.1.1 update will be offered to both the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge.

Still waiting for the Android Nougat update? Let us know what feature you’re most excited about in the comments.