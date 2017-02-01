Samsung confirms MWC press event next month – but what will be unveiled?

In a not-so-surprising move, Samsung has confirmed plans to hold a press conference at MWC 2017.

Samsung will regale press with news of brand new products on February 26, as the tech giant reveals it will be hosting a dedicated press event in Barcelona during the city’s annual Mobile World Congress tradeshow. The event will kick off at 19:00 CET – that’s 18:00 in UK time – at the Palau de Congressos de Catalunya.

As per the invitation, Samsung will be announcing several “new products”, although it’s not exactly clear what these will be just yet. What’s tricky about the whole thing is that Samsung has already confirmed that we won’t see the Galaxy S8 at show; the phone has been delayed thanks to more stringent quality checks following last year’s Note 7 recall.

In its stead, the most likely showstopper product will be the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, an Android tablet that’s been leaked heavily in recent months. The tablet would be a successor to the Galaxy Tab S2, which launched way back in 2015.

According to leaks, the tablet will feature a 9.6-inch screen and a Snapdragon 820 processor, shipping in both 4G/LTE and Wi-Fi variants. The device has already been certified by the WiFi Alliance and the FCC, so we’d be surprised if an announcement wasn’t imminent.

Samsung could also announce a number of other products at the show, including new mobile accessories – like a 360 cam or wireless headphones – as well as new wearables.

Unfortunately, we won’t know the truth until February 26 rolls around, so make sure to check back on TrustedReviews for the latest from MWC 2017.

