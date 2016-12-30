Samsung confirms it’s working on exciting new wearable tech

Already tired of the wearables market being nothing but carbon copy smartwatch and fitness trackers? Well, you’re not alone.

Looking ahead to the New Year, Samsung has released an exciting list of predictions, highlighting areas it expects the tech scene to progress in 2017 and beyond.

While the company’s hopes for TV improvements and smarter AI is all well and good, it’s the firms outlook for the wearables space that has us most excited.

Giving an insight into what the firm is working on, Samsung has suggested that next-generation wearables will be able to monitor everything from your mood to the conditions surrounding your latest fitness session.

Instead of simply strapping them to your wrist, you could end up eating them too.

“We will move from wearing wearable monitors to seamless sensors that can detect mood and conditions, as well as boosting our performance and learning,” the company predicted.

“Digital pills or ingestibles, which may sound like science fiction, will come to the market.”

Wearables won’t just be about keeping tabs on our fitness, either.

The Galaxy S7 maker has highlighted how dedicated wearables will communicate with your TV and tablet to react to content you’re watching, creating a more immersive viewing experience.

“Going into 2017, technology will go beyond visual to provide multi-sensory experiences to incorporate taste, smell and touch, and is slated to be a big boon for the entertainment industry,” the company said.

“For example, we may see people wearing trackers purposefully programmed to physically stimulate us during movies or events to amplify the experience.”

It’s unclear when these technologies will be made available to the public.

Would you digest a wearable gadget? Let us know in the comments below.