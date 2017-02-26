Samsung Unpacked: Galaxy S8 launch date confirmed – it’s nearly here

Samsung has finally confirmed the launch date for its long-awaited Galaxy S8 smartphone.

The South Korean tech giant revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S8 would be announced at an event in New York City on March 29, 2017. The date was announced during Samsung's press conference at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, where we saw the launch of the Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy Book tablets.

“Soon, very soon, we’ll show you how we’ve pushed the boundaries even further with innovation of the kind that this industry hasn’t seen for a very long time," said David Lowes, Senior VP and CMO of Samsung Europe.

Samsung was originally expected to announce the Galaxy S8 at MWC 2017, but confirmed that this wouldn't be the case back in January. It's believed that more stringent quality control measures put in place after last year's Galaxy Note 7 recall fiasco combined with a limited supply of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipsets are why the Galaxy S8 didn't make the show.

The good news is that there's no shortage of Galaxy S8 rumours to chew over before the big day. For a start, it's expected that Samsung will follow the LG G6's suit of massively increasing screen-to-body ratio on the Galaxy S8, compared to the Galaxy S7. The consensus is that Samsung is going to ditch the Home button on the phone, allowing the front part of the handset's bezel to be reduced on the top and bottom of the device. This means the screen will approach much closer to the edge of the phone than ever before.

And we're expecting to see the same 'Edge'-style design we've seen before from Samsung's Galaxy S8 screen, only this time it's rumoured to feature on both size variants of the phone – flat screens begone.

So when will you actually be able to buy the phone? Well, rumour has it that the handset will go on sale on April 14 or April 21, depending on which leaks you listen to. In any case, the Galaxy S8 is likely to be available for pre-order very shortly after the March announcement, and will almost certainly be stocked by all major UK phone networks.

What would you like to see from the Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.