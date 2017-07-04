Samsung's Bixby may be coming to a smart speaker in the most obvious move ever

Not one to be left out, Samsung will reportedly plonk its fledgling personal assistant Bixby into a smart speaker.

The Wall Street Journal’s sources say the company is planning to contend with the Amazon Echo, Google Home, Apple HomePod and the various devices promises with Microsoft’s Cortana.

In news that will surprise precisely no-one, the report says it’ll be launched in the next few months.

Related: Apple HomePod vs Amazon Echo

According to the report the key features and specs are still to be decided, but Samsung would likely use such a gadget as a voice control device for its range of SmartThings smart home products.

Given the company also produces a huge range of smart home entertainment goods, the capacity for it to act as a voice remote for TVs and other audio products is intriguing.

The Bixby assistant, which was launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8 range, is still awaiting a full roll out in the UK and the US.

While certain camera-based features are operational, reports have suggested it is having trouble with the English language.

One would assume they would have to be completely resolved in order for a voice-controlled speaker to be a viable product release in the west.

Would Samsung be wise to get into this arena? Or has it already missed the boat? Share your thoughts in the comments below.