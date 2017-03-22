Samsung begins countdown to Galaxy S8 launch — and you can follow along

At the precise time of writing, we are 6 days, 17 hours, 59 minutes and 55 seconds away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 launch.

How do we know? Well, Samsung has just updated its Unpacked 2017 app with a clock counting down to its eagerly anticipated launch events in London and New York on March 29.

The app features all of the event info, as well as the teaser videos Samsung has dropped in the build up to, traditionally, its biggest launch of the year.

The question now is: will there be anything left for Samsung to announce by the time March 29 rolls around?

Spec sheets, hands-on shots and press renders have been doing the rounds for seemingly an eternity.

Today we even got pics of the battery packs likely to sit inside the new flagship handsets.

We also got a glimpse of the likely Galaxy S8’s screen resolution (an impressive WQHD+ 2960 x 1440) as well as the box the larger S8+ will ship to consumers in.

Will you be buying the Galaxy S8 regardless of what Samsung presents at its Unpacked event next Wednesday? Or does the firm still have to convince you following the Note 7 debacle? Let us know in the comments section below.