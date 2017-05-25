Samsung 4K HDR curved TV is just £499 with this code

With Ultra HD content now more abundant than ever, now’s a great time to finally make the jump to a shiny new 4K TV – and this deal will help.

Currys is selling the Samsung UE49KU6670 Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR 49-inch Curved TV for a bargain price of £549. That’s £350 less than the usual R.R.P of £899.

Amazon’s best price on the same TV right now is £719. What’s more, the CamelCamelCamel price tracker shows that the lowest price Amazon has sold this TV for was £683.45 back in January.

But the deal gets even better, because if you use the offer code LSTV50A at checkout, you can shave an additional £50 off the Currys price. That means you can actually bag this TV for £499, which is a real steal.

Buy Now: 49-inch Samsung 4K TV at Currys for £499 (Code: LSTV50A)

This Samsung TV features a large 49-inch curved display, which boasts a 4K Ultra HD image resolution – that means more pixels, and thus more detail. You can even upscale standard resolution content – including live TV – to 4K, although bear in mind that it’s not actually 4K quality content.

The TV also supports High Dynamic Range content, some of which you can now find on Netflix and Amazon Video. HDR televisions offer a wider gamut of colours, and a more broad range of lights and darks, for maximum immersion.

It’s also a Smart TV, so you’ll get access to some of the most popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Video, BBC iPlayer, and ITV Player. You can browse social media like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and even search the web using a built-in internet browser.

There are three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and tuners for both Freeview HD and Freest HD.

We haven’t reviewed this specific Samsung TV, but other 4K Samsung TVs have scored well with us in the past.

The good news is that this model has racked up an impressive 9/10 score on Currys, based on 192 customer reviews – as verified by reevoo. Here’s a selection of customer comments:

“Great picture quality, easy to use smart TV. Smart looking in design. Free year warranty.”

“What a really good product. Picture quality ace. Really smart looking telly.”

“Easy setup. Voice control. Recognises new inputs. Looks great. Picture quality is sensational. Highly recommend."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.