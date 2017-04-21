Saints Row 2 is free to download on GOG right now

Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition and Saints Row: Gat out of Hell can now be purchased on digital storefront GOG.

To celebrate the arrival of these crude yet stylish open-world adventures, the website is giving away Saints Row 2 for absolutely free.

First launching for Xbox 360 and PS3 back in 2008, Saints Row 2 hasn’t aged well in terms of visuals and gameplay. That being said, it’s still a lot of silly, over-the-top fun.

Fans who have kept up with the series will recognise many of the characters, all of which are portrayed brilliantly with mostly sharp writing.

GOG is also holding a Deep Silver sale at the moment. Players can grab titles such as Metro Redux, Deadlight and Risen for heavily discounted prices.

As for the free copy of Saints Row 2, you have until 11:00 GMT/03:00 PT/06:00 ET on April 22 to claim your free version.

Do you have fond memories of Saints Row 2? Let us know in the comments.