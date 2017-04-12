Rumours of the iPhone 5’s death have been greatly exaggerated

Earlier on Wednesday reports circulated suggesting Apple would be taking the drastic step of cutting support for the iPhone 5 and 5c phones in the middle of the current iOS cycle.

Turns out that’s not exactly the case.

A report from Forbes had assumed because the latest iOS 10.3.2 beta was only supporting 64-bit devices, it meant thew 32-bit devices still used by millions of smartphone owners had been earmarked for the glue factory.

However, as The Mac Observer points out, Apple’s developer site still includes restore images for both of the models, proving it’ll run the 10.3.2 beta.

However, today’s scare may simply be a stay of execution for iPhone 5 and 5C owners given WWDC and iOS 11 is right around the corner.

Apple will tell us which devices will support the next-gen operating system following the traditional keynote address.

Cupertino, to its credit, has been fair when making the newest software available to as many of its hardware customers as possible.

The iPhone 5 arrived back in 2013, so customers have enjoyed a decent ride up until now.

The phones' days are surely numbered, it's just a case of how long Apple can continue to provide a good experience on that legacy hardware.

Would an inability to access the latest operating system prompt you to upgrade your device? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.