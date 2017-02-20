Rumour: Apple’s next iPad refresh could also bring new iPhone models

Apple may be planning to introduce a pair of new iPhone models alongside its rumoured iPad refresh next month.

According to Japan’s Macotakara website there’ll be a red edition of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus to sit alongside the Jet Black, matte black, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold.

In the past Apple has supported the Project Red brand, which raises awareness and funds for HIV/Aids. Whether this red iPhone model would do likewise remains to be seen.

Also, alongside the new hue, could be an iPhone SE model with 128GB of built in storage. Currently, the largest option for the popular 4-inch handset is 64GB.

Rumours have been swirling for a while reading an iPad refresh in March.

According to recent reports, the company plans to boost its floundering tablet line by introducing a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A10X processor.

There’d also be a new 9.7-inch, A9 powered iPad Pro, which may offer a more tempting price point.

Apple is also expected to introduce a third size option somewhere between 10- and 10.5-inches, which could actually end up being the sweet spot for Apple’s slates.

Cupertino is yet to confirm whether it will hold an event in March, but it is starting to become a tradition alongside the WWDC keynote and the traditional autumn events in September and October.

Are you shopping for an iPad this year? Share your hopes for the new line-up in the comments below.