It’s that time of year again! Royal Ascot returns for five days of horse racing at Berkshire’s Ascot Racecourse. We’ve got all the details you need to know, including how to watch Royal Ascot 2017 live online and on TV, as well as the full race card, times and dates – including when you can catch the prestigious Gold Cup.
The biggest races at Royal Ascot include the St James’s Palace Stakes and the Gold Cup, at a show that’s expected to pull in an incredible 300,000 spectators over the course of five days.
Here’s what you need to know.
Royal Ascot Race Card: Times and dates for Royal Ascot 2017
Here’s the full Royal Ascot 2017 schedule:
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- 14.30 – Queen Anne Stakes
- 15.05 – Coventry Stakes
- 15.40 – King's Stand Stakes
- 16.20 – St James's Palace Stakes
- 17.00 – Ascot Stakes
- 17.35 – Windsor Castle Stakes
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- 14.30 – Jersey Stakes
- 15.05 – Queen Mary Stakes
- 15.40 – Duke of Cambridge Stakes
- 16.20 – Prince of Wales's Stakes
- 17.00 – Royal Hunt Cup
- 17.35 – Sandringham Stakes
Thursday, June 22, 2017
- 14.30 – Norfolk Stakes
- 15.05 – Hampton Court Stakes
- 15.40 – Ribblesdale Stakes
- 16.20 – Gold Cup
- 17.00 – Britannia Stakes
- 17.35 – King George V Stakes
Friday, June 23, 2017
- 14.30 – Albany Stakes
- 15.05 – King Edward VII Stakes
- 15.40 – Commonwealth Cup
- 16.20 – Coronation Stakes
- 17.00 – Queen's Vase
- 17.35 – Duke of Edinburgh Stakes
Saturday, June 24, 2017
- 14.30 – Chesham Stakes
- 15.05 – Wolferton Rated Stakes
- 15.40 – Hardwicke Stakes
- 16.20 – Diamond Jubilee Stakes
- 17.00 – Wokingham Stakes
- 17.35 – Queen Alexandra Stakes
Royal Ascot 2017 Live Steam: TV coverage and how to watch online
This year, ITV has managed to bag exclusive TV broadcasting rights for the entire Royal Ascot 2017 show.
You’ll be able to catch the action each day between 13:30 and 18:00 UK Time on ITV.
The easiest way to watch Royal Ascot online is using the ITV Hub website:
It’s also possible to watch the races using the ITV Hub mobile app, which is available on both iOS and Android:
Alternatively, ITV also offers a dedicated ITV Racing app, which is also available for free on both iOS and Android:
If you’re not keen on watching the races however, then you can try listening to the coverage instead. BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will be covering the first four races each day, starting from 13:05.
