It’s that time of year again! Royal Ascot returns for five days of horse racing at Berkshire’s Ascot Racecourse. We’ve got all the details you need to know, including how to watch Royal Ascot 2017 live online and on TV, as well as the full race card, times and dates – including when you can catch the prestigious Gold Cup.

The biggest races at Royal Ascot include the St James’s Palace Stakes and the Gold Cup, at a show that’s expected to pull in an incredible 300,000 spectators over the course of five days.

Here’s what you need to know.

Royal Ascot Race Card: Times and dates for Royal Ascot 2017

Here’s the full Royal Ascot 2017 schedule:

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

14.30 – Queen Anne Stakes

15.05 – Coventry Stakes

15.40 – King's Stand Stakes

16.20 – St James's Palace Stakes

17.00 – Ascot Stakes

17.35 – Windsor Castle Stakes

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

14.30 – Jersey Stakes

15.05 – Queen Mary Stakes

15.40 – Duke of Cambridge Stakes

16.20 – Prince of Wales's Stakes

17.00 – Royal Hunt Cup

17.35 – Sandringham Stakes

Thursday, June 22, 2017

14.30 – Norfolk Stakes

15.05 – Hampton Court Stakes

15.40 – Ribblesdale Stakes

16.20 – Gold Cup

17.00 – Britannia Stakes

17.35 – King George V Stakes

Friday, June 23, 2017

14.30 – Albany Stakes

15.05 – King Edward VII Stakes

15.40 – Commonwealth Cup

16.20 – Coronation Stakes

17.00 – Queen's Vase

17.35 – Duke of Edinburgh Stakes

Saturday, June 24, 2017

14.30 – Chesham Stakes

15.05 – Wolferton Rated Stakes

15.40 – Hardwicke Stakes

16.20 – Diamond Jubilee Stakes

17.00 – Wokingham Stakes

17.35 – Queen Alexandra Stakes

Royal Ascot 2017 Live Steam: TV coverage and how to watch online

This year, ITV has managed to bag exclusive TV broadcasting rights for the entire Royal Ascot 2017 show.

You’ll be able to catch the action each day between 13:30 and 18:00 UK Time on ITV.

The easiest way to watch Royal Ascot online is using the ITV Hub website:

It’s also possible to watch the races using the ITV Hub mobile app, which is available on both iOS and Android:

Alternatively, ITV also offers a dedicated ITV Racing app, which is also available for free on both iOS and Android:

If you’re not keen on watching the races however, then you can try listening to the coverage instead. BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will be covering the first four races each day, starting from 13:05.

