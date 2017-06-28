This Rolls Royce Dawn spin-off is built for young people

Rolls Royce has debuted a new addition to its youth-focused Black Badge series of luxury motors – the Dawn Black Badge.

Last year, Rolls Royce debuted so-called Black Badge versions of the existing Ghost and Wraith vehicles in a bid to win over younger luxury car buyers. This year we’re getting another entry to the series, in the form of an upgraded special edition ‘Dawn’. The original Dawn launched back in 2015, but the Black Badge version has some significant modifications.

For a start, the Dawn features an upgraded version of the Dawn’s 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, generating an extra 30bhp, bringing the total up to 593bhp. There’s also an additional 20Nm of torque – now you get 840NM at 1500rpm. All this means that the Dawn Black Badge can achieve a nippy 0-62mph in 4.9 sec, and an electronically-limited top speed of 155mph.

Check out the swanky design:

As far as the design goes, Rolls Royce is promising a paintjob described as a “deeply intense shade of black”:

“Multiple layers of paint and lacquer have been fastidiously applied and hand-polished in a process that amounts to the most exhaustive painting and polishing process ever used for a solid paint colour. The result clothes Dawn’s sensuous lines in the deepest, darkest and most intense black to ever grace a production car surface.”

Even the Spirit of Ecstasy, which sits on the hood of the car, has been finished in black chrome, and the Double R badge has been inverted in colour to showcase that this is a special edition vehicle.

The car, its creators say, is designed “in response to the differing lifestyle requirements of a younger, more dynamic patron of luxury”. Rolls Royce also describes the car as being the “most luxurious, social and sensual space from which to take in the night air”. We’re not sure what all that means, but it’s a clear hint that the price tag is going to be through the roof.

There’s no actual pricing available just yet, but Rolls Royce says that Dawn Black Badge vehicles are now available to commission. Considering that a new Rolls Royce Dawn costs £264,000, we’d expect the Black Badge version to price in even higher.

Here are some more snaps of the car:

What do you think of the Rolls Royce Dawn Black Badge? Let us know in the comments.