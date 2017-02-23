Rogue One Blu-ray coming to UK on April 10 – here’s what to expect

Disney has confirmed that the Star Wars: Rogue One Blu-ray discs will be available to buy starting from April 10, 2017.

The good news is that you can already pre-order the 2D Blu-ray at Amazon for £14.99, or the 3D Blu-ray for £19.99.

The Blu-ray discs feature the entire movie (obviously), as well as a lengthy roster of featurettes that take viewers behind the scenes of the latest entry in the iconic Star Wars film franchise. It’s worth noting that Disney hasn’t mentioned whether there will be any deleted scenes in the Blu-ray version of the movie, so perhaps don’t be too hopefully on that front.

Here are the extras contained on the discs, as described by Disney:

A Rogue Idea – Hear how ILM’s John Knoll came up with the movies concept, and why it’s the right film to launch the Star Wars standalone films.

Jyn: The Rebel – Get to know Rogue One’s defiant, resourceful survivor, and hear what it was like for Felicity Jones to bring her to life onscreen.

Cassian: The Spy – Diego Luna shares insights into his complex, driven character, who becomes a hero through selflessness, perseverance and passion.

K-2SO: The Droid – Explore the development of this reprogrammed Imperial droid, from initial pitch and character design through Alan Tudyk’s performance.

Baze & Chirrut: Guardians of the Whills – Go deeper into the relationship between these two very different characters, with Chinese superstars Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen.

Bodhi & Saw: The Pilot and the Revolutionary – Forest Whitaker and Riz Ahmed reflect on Saw Gerrera, the broken Rebel leader, and Bodhi Rook, the Imperial pilot who defects.

The Empire – Meet a dangerous new Imperial adversary…and cross paths once more with the most iconic villain of all time.

Visions of Hope: The Look of ‘Rogue One’ – The filmmakers describe the challenges and thrills of developing a bold new look for the movie that can fit within the world of the original trilogy.

The Princess & The Governor – See what it took to bring the vibrant young princess of Star Wars: A New Hope – as well as one of her most memorable foes – back to screen.

Epilogue: The Story Continues – Filmmakers and cast celebrate Rogue One’s premiere and look forward into the future, to the Star Wars stories yet to be told.

Rogue Connections – Uncover Easter eggs and film facts hidden throughout the movie that connect Rogue One to the Star Wars universe.

What did you think of Star Wars: Rogue One? Let us know in the comments.