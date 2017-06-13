Rocket League is coming to Nintendo Switch

Rocket League is driving its way onto Nintendo Switch later this year, Psyonix Games has announced.

Confirmed during Nintendo’s E3 Spotlight event, the hugely popular sports title is hitting the hybrid console in Holiday 2017.

A specific release date was not announced, but the Switch version will launch alongside some exclusive modes and cosmetic features.

You can equip your cars with Mario and Luigi hats that can grant specific cars unique abilities on the field. Switch players can also partake in wireless local multiplayer.

Cross-platform play between Xbox One and PC is being fully implemented, a huge feature for connecting with existing Rocket League players.

All existing modes and downloadable content releasing on other platforms will be available for Switch owners at launch, so don’t worry about missing out.

Have you played Rocket League? Let us know in the comments below.