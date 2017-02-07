Rock Band VR shreds onto PC next month

Rock Band VR will launch for the Oculus Rift on March 23 with a selection of new songs, Harmonix has confirmed.

The developer announced the launch date with an all new trailer, showcasing one of our first glimpses at actual gameplay.

While it might be directly inspired by the main franchise, Rock Band VR tries a few different things in regards to gameplay. Players are encouraged to experiment with different chords and notes that might not match the song being played.

According to Harmonix, this is to encourage and emulate the feeling of a genuine live performance. You’ll be right in the middle of the stage, after all.

See also: Rime Preview

The trailer features three new songs from the following artists, if you’re hoping the library is enough to sway you.

The Killers - When We Were Young

Paramore - Ain’t It Fun?

Aerosmith - Walk This Way.

You can now pre-order Rock Band VR and its matching guitar peripheral on Amazon for $70. Remember you’ll also need an Oculus Rift headset. A UK listing is yet to appear.

Watch: Nintendo Switch Games

Have a good feeling about Rock Band VR? Let us know in the comments?