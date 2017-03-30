Robots will soon be delivering your Domino’s Pizza

Dominos is ready to let is driverless delivery vehicles loose in Europe for the very first time.

The six-wheeled vehicles, which resemble something you’d expect to see Nasa landing on the moon, are being debuted by Domino’s Pizza Enterprises in partnership with Starship Technologies.

"We are a global company and we are eager to progress innovative technology in all of the countries in which we operate. We are very excited to be partnering with Starship as it brings regular deliveries by robot one step closer to commercial operations,” Domino's Group CEO and Managing Director Don Meij

Germany and the Netherlands will be the first countries to greet the robots, which will be able to trundle along to customer addresses within a one mile radius of stores.

Meij went on to explain that there are simply not enough delivery drivers to cope with the anticipated demand for pizzas over the next decade and the robots will fill the void.

Plans for a UK debut for the robots are yet to be finalised and there are plenty of questions that we have ahead of them arriving.

For example, what if the pizza turns up cold or an item is forgotten? Do we tip? And, will the robot have a bottle of coke stowed away like the driver sometimes does for when we forget to order it?

Starship also has deals in place with plenty of other companies such as Just Eat and Hermes, suggesting pizza is just the height of their ambition, and the UK will almost certainly be one of the next places that the Domino’s robots deliver.

Would you rather a robot delivers your pizza? Let us know in the comments below.